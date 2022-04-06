Banyana knuckle down for friendly against the Netherlands

Banyana Banyana have gone to camp in preparation for their friendly match against the Netherlands at The Hague on Tuesday.

The team last assembled in February when they beat Algeria 3-1 on aggregate and qualified for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) to be hosted by Morocco later this year. Safa Media announced on Tuesday that the friendly match would serve as part of the preparations for the Awcon finals in Morocco.

Speaking ahead of the match against the fifth-ranked Netherlands, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said facing tougher opponents would test her players’ mental strength.

“It won’t only be part of the preparations for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but the match is also an opportunity to be tested against high-level opponents, to assess if the players have the necessary mental strength to stay focused despite not playing any league matches,” said Ellis.

With the women’s league action yet to resume in South Africa, Ellis said she believed the team was in good shape, better than when they were against Algeria.

“We are a little bit ahead than what we were when we played Algeria. Six weeks has been added on pre-season and clubs have played matches and tournaments.

“Over the last year-and-a-half, we played many of our matches with local players due to the quarantine protocols in different countries, and now it is an opportunity for the players to test themselves further post the Aisha Buhari Cup,” she added.

Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Kaylin Swart (JVW, SA).

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk); Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University, US); Koketso Tlailane (TUT, SA); Janine van Wyk (JVW, SA); Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain).

Midfielders: Mamello Mkhabane (JVW, SA); Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD, Spain); Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens, Sweden); Gabriela Salgado (JVW, SA); Noxolo Cesane (UWC, SA); Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Robyn Moodaly (JVW, SA); Sibulele Holweni (UWC, SA).

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal); Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies, SA).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author