Bantwana’s road to Fifa World Cup begins with Ethiopia

The national under-17 women’s team, Bantwana, will report for camp on Friday ahead of the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, the SA Football Association (Safa) said on Tuesday, adding that the first leg of the fixture is scheduled for April 15 in Johannesburg.

According to Safa Media, Bantwana automatically progressed to the third round of qualifiers after Kenya was suspended from football activities by Fifa in March. The South Africans will be looking to qualify for their third Under-17 Women’s World Cup after competing in the 2010 and 2018 editions.

The finals will be hosted by India after the previous tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bantwana coach Simphiwe “Shorty” Dludlu selected 36 players during her last camp in March and has now called up 25 players for the upcoming qualifiers.

Dludlu, who was unveiled as one of the analysts on SABC’s football show Soccer Zone on Monday, is excited at being able to get back onto the pitch with her team, but is disappointed that she was not able to play a competitive match in March.

“We love coming together and playing international football and this week will be no different. We will continue building from our last training camp and will be hoping that the players are still on the level we left them on,” said Dludlu.

“Although we managed to get a practice match against a local club in our last camp, I still feel it would have been better to play against another country. We will be hard at work in the coming week preparing for this qualifier match against Ethiopia, who we have been studying.”

Bantwana squad

Goalkeepers: Shifaah Hoosen (Safa Academy); Kgomotso Musimango (Kempton Park FC); Casey Gordon (JVW).

Defenders: Mpho Dlamini (Kempton Park FC); Portia Masilela (Springs Home Sweepers); Adrielle Mibe (Wits Juniors); Geneva Jaftha (Vasco da Gama); Ntando Phahla (Sunflower, Women’s FC); Motshegwe Gositang (University of Johannesburg); Nonzuzo Buthelezi (Edendale High School).

Midfielders: Kutlwano Maphane (Mito Stars); Kananelo Taiwe (Richmond United); Mpho Nkadimeng (High Performance Centre); Mmabatho Mogale (High Performance Centre); Olwethu Sosibo (Edendale High School); Resego Masibi (Tswelelang DE Scorpion) Masabata Mothapo (Axias FC); Daniella Segall (University of Cape Town); Sibongakonke Mzobe (Lindelani Ladies); Nompumelolo Yakuphi (Copperbelt Ladies); Asanda Mchunu (Edendale High School).

Strikers: Khutso Mogano (High Performance Centre); Gugu Dlamini (High Performance Centre); Lumka Qhekeka (Mamelodi Sundowns); Mothladi Ponatshego (Safa Frances Baard).

