Amanda Black shares her controversial views about the Covid-19 vaccine

Johannesburg – Famous singer and songwriter, Amanda Black trended on Twitter after expressing her views about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The singer raised concerns about the terms of vaccinating.

Thereby, challenging president Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial statement that the vaccine is not compulsory and every citizen is entitled to make their own decision.

Why are you swearing at me forcing me to vaccinate? I will just put this here. I wont debate whether the vaccine is safe and effective or not. But i will stand for choice. Unvaccinated people do not not pose a threat to vaccinated. Everyone has a choice Section 12.2 c below. — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021

She questioned if people are getting vaccinated because the vaccine is effective or because it is a new norm.

In addition, she further expanded her probe into the matter of religion and culture.

Asking if people are compelled to vaccinate regardless of their religious and cultural beliefs.

If its against someones culture to vaccinate we dont care? — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021

And if it’s against someones religion to vaccinate, we dont care? — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021

The singer encouraged people to conduct their own research about the vaccine and follow their own hearts.

“Don’t let people fear and bully you into it” she tweeted.

Again dig deep within yourself, if you want to vaccinate or not vaccinate based on your own critical analysis, yes i said it, we not all scientists but we have a brain and spirit and we use both as we see fit. Listen to your heart. Dont let people fear and bully you into it. — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) September 15, 2021

Tweeps matched Amanda with Trinidadian rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known professionally as Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj is seemingly apathetic about the vaccine and said she is still researching.

She missed the globally recognised New York fundraiser ‘Met Gala’ event over its vaccine policy.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Amanda was also invited as an “activist” to join Naledi Chirwa in conversation with young people on Twitter spaces.

Tweeps were shaken by the title “activist”.

It left them wondering when she became an activist.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Being an antivax makes u an activist this days. pic.twitter.com/sjxlaZAzhp — MR DICK (@kabelodick) September 16, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu