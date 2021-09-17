REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Amanda Black shares her controversial views about the Covid-19 vaccine

By Nompilo Zulu
Amanda Black

Johannesburg – Famous singer and songwriter, Amanda Black trended on Twitter after expressing her views about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The singer raised concerns about the terms of vaccinating.

Thereby, challenging president Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial statement that the vaccine is not compulsory and every citizen is entitled to make their own decision.

She questioned if people are getting vaccinated because the vaccine is effective or because it is a new norm.

In addition, she further expanded her probe into the matter of religion and culture.

Asking if people are compelled to vaccinate regardless of their religious and cultural beliefs.

The singer encouraged people to conduct their own research about the vaccine and follow their own hearts.

“Don’t let people fear and bully you into it” she tweeted.

Tweeps matched Amanda with Trinidadian rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known professionally as Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj is seemingly apathetic about the vaccine and said she is still researching.

She missed the globally recognised New York fundraiser ‘Met Gala’ event over its vaccine policy.

Amanda was also invited as an “activist” to join Naledi Chirwa in conversation with young people on Twitter spaces.

Tweeps were shaken by the title “activist”.

It left them wondering when she became an activist.

