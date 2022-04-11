Mzansi remembers horrific Ellis Park soccer disaster

Today the country remembers one of most horrific tragedies ever to befall South African football during the Soweto derby between arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the Ellis Park Stadium on the night of April 11 2001.

Exactly 21 years ago, 43 people lost their lives during a stampede at the Doornfontein match venue, on the south of Joburg, when thousands of spectators descended on the 60 000-capacity stadium with the “house full” signs already up, indicating the match venue was full to capacity.

The hordes of spectators tried to force their way in as they had already bought tickets, resulting in the crowds of people crushing on top of each other.

In the first soccer tragedy on January 13 1991, 42 people perished at the Oppenheimer Stadium in Orkney during another Soweto derby match between Chiefs and Pirates.

On Monday Chiefs released a statement on their official website remembering the Ellis Park disaster, one of the darkest days in local football history.

“It is truly a day that remains in our hearts,” said Amakhosi marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung.

“While we reflect on the day, we continue to convey our condolences to the families of those who perished in the disaster. We have tried to honour their legacy – and those from the 1991 Orkney tragedy – by heeding the bitter lessons we learned in our quest to avoid the recurrence of anything of that nature.

“It was heart-warming to see some fans on the eve of the 21st commemoration of the Ellis Park disaster back on the stands after such a long period. The journey has not only been tough, but it gave us an opportunity to learn and appreciate the role played by supporters.

“The game really struggled without the fans and their absence showed how important they are to football, and sport in general. It is therefore incumbent on us to ensure that they are safe when they attend matches.”

Motaung added: “We also call upon supporters to adhere to all the security protocols to avoid any unwanted events that may occur due to non-compliance with the security regulations.”

