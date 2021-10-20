Somizi shuts down dating rumours

Johannesburg- Media personality Somizi has cleared up rumours about him being back in the love game.

He has denied being in a relationship with Bongani Mfihlo, who he was photographed with at a recent gig.

The choreographer took to his Instagram and asked if he is not allowed to take pictures with other men, let alone be seen with other men because every time he does, rumours of him dating them spike.

“This is so difficult…So I’m not allowed to be seen with any male… This means I am still going to find new love,” he wrote.

“@b_bongzie sorry my friend don’t worry, you will be replaced soon enjoy it whilst this new love lasts lol,” Somzi further said.

Bongani responded by saying he does not care about what people say.

