Somizi not bothered by ‘Zimbabwe ban’

Johannesburg – Somizi Mhlongo has voiced out how unbothered he is about Zimbabwe banning him for an upcoming gig he was meant to do.

Somizi recently spoke out on social media and stated that he doesn’t want to be there anyway.

This comes after the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe issued out a letter to stop him from entering their country.

In the Instagram video, Somizi said he saw the signs when the event organizers began backing out.

“This is not the first time this is happening to me. so I’m okay”

Somizi later revealed that God works in a mysterious way and that he got booked for another cooking gig in Namibia.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma