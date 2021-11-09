VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Somizi next guest on the braai show with Cassper

By Coceka Magubeni
Somizi

Johannesburg- Rapper and businessman who has recently added a new title of being a TV presenter, Refiloe Cassper Nyovest Phoolo has revealed his guest for his upcoming episode.

Cassper has bagged the gig of being a presenter of the braai show that airs on SABC1 every Wednesdays at 6pm, where he interviews people about their personal lives while they enjoy a braai. He has recently revealed that he will be with choreographer, cook and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo on his upcoming episode.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

