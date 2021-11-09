Somizi next guest on the braai show with Cassper

Johannesburg- Rapper and businessman who has recently added a new title of being a TV presenter, Refiloe Cassper Nyovest Phoolo has revealed his guest for his upcoming episode.

Cassper has bagged the gig of being a presenter of the braai show that airs on SABC1 every Wednesdays at 6pm, where he interviews people about their personal lives while they enjoy a braai. He has recently revealed that he will be with choreographer, cook and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo on his upcoming episode.

We Somizi aka Somgaga aka SomG wagon aka SomGrootman on #TheBraaiShowWithCass tomorrow at 18:00 on SABC 1 !!!! PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni