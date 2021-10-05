Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka praises Boity Thulo for assisting him with finances

Johannesburg- It is not often that people you privately helped, take a public platform to thank or acknowledge the person or people who helped them.

This was not the case with former radio personality and DJ, Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka.

The co-host of the podcast and chill mentioned on the show that, Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo helped him when he was down and out.

Phenduka who publicly speaks about her gambling problem said Boity holds a special place in his heart.

“I reached out to her and she helped me. I remember, flip! my granny had just passed away, and I was a mess at that time, I didn’t want my family to see me like that. I was renting a small place in town,” he said.

“I called her because she had assisted me before, and this was the time when I was recovering when I said I needed cash, I needed it for what I said I needed it for, I needed money to go to the funeral and also look good. Boity she sent me R4000, that is why I wanted to rebuke you when you guys said what you said about her,” he said.

The rapper, TV personality and reality TV star Thulo also sent her fans money to pay up outstanding school fees, buy electricity and food vouchers in the past.

Coceka Magubeni