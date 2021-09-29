Social Development Minister on a drive to raise awareness on learner pregnancy

Johannesburg – Following recent reports of the rapidly escalating rates of learner pregnancy across the country, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will today embark on an outreach programme targeting high school learners in Delft, Western Cape.

The minister will be collaborating with Lulwazi Lwethu and Kwanele Foundation.

The dialogue is set to raise awareness around rape and sexual violence, encourage open discussion, and effective community supportive networks for adolescents within the context of the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework Strategy.

The outreach programme forms part of build-up activities for the Social Development Month on 1 October.

The department says that the recent SAPS crime statistics show that Delft, which is one of the 30 gender-based violence and femicide hotspots, recorded the highest incidents of rape in the first quarter of 2021/2022.

“The intersection between gangs, drugs and gender-based violence means that rape and sexual violence has a daily presence in the living space of many learners who live in the area,” the department said.

During the outreach, Minister Zulu will also donate educational toys to local Early Childhood Development (ECD) facilities, face masks, and sanitary towels to learners.

The Minister will hold a dialogue with learners at Rosendaal High School, in Delft.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu