News

Snoop Dogg is still a G after becoming face of Dutch fashion label

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Veteran rapper, Snoop Dog, proves he is still the original G as he becomes the face of the Dutch fashion label, G-Star RAW. Image: Supplied.

Johannesburg – Veteran rapper, Snoop Dog, proves he is still the original G as he becomes the face of the Dutch fashion label, G-Star RAW.

The denim brand launched its worldwide ‘Hardcore Denim’ campaign with icon Snoop Dogg today, helmed by a custom-made version of the soundtrack single ‘Say it Witcha Booty’, by the rapper.

The brand company commented through a statement that they have a long tradition of working with “true originals” and that Snoop was in line with their vision because he was , authentic and exceptional and a one-of-a-kind and true masters of his craft.

“Snoop Dogg is a true original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties,” said CMO Gwenda Van Vliet. Snoop Dogg said he teamed with the m as they are both masters of their craft.

“You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

The campaign merges their Hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop’s signature blend of humour, style, and backside appreciation.

The collaboration is brought to life by a video that is celebrates denim booties, featuring men, women, islands, hot air balloons and even “dogs”.

The G-Star RAW ‘Say it Witcha Booty’ collaboration with Snoop Dogg debuts on September 8th, 2021.

