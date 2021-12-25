REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Slik Talk embraces ‘Fame vs Clout’ boxing match

By Nompilo Zulu
Cassper Nyovest knocked-out Slik Talk in just first round of the match.

Johannesburg – Slik Talk has spoken out for the first time after his match against Cassper Nyovest, titled Fame vs Clout.

The outspoken entertainment commentator is now singing his opponent’s praises.

The YouTuber posted a follow-up video in which he reflected on what went down.

Slik lost to Cassper in a match that lasted less than 12 minutes!

Slik Talk gladly ate humble pie by congratulating Cassper on a job well done.

This is what he said:

