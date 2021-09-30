Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila escapes near death incident from a lover

Johannesburg – Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila has finally broken her silence after being off-screen and off social media for a while.

Matlaila known as Mokgadi on Skeem Saam told her fans that life hasn’t been fair on her, and she decided to take some time off.

Matlaila who recently got married said while she was pregnant, she was involved in a tragic accident and almost lost her child.

“There are times in life where one needs to retreat, isolate themselves for spiritual growth. There is a lot that has been going on in my life in the year 2021. I personally believe that the devil is after me after all that I have gone through this year,” she said.

“Starting off with an accident while I was pregnant, which almost put my life and my unborn child in danger, having a near death experience during my delivery, I died for 3 minutes, my baby wasn’t supposed to be alive today, I encountered severe near-death abuse from somebody that I thought I would spend forever with and it keeps getting tough,” she added.

The actress who hasn’t been working since her maternity leave mentioned that all her traumatic experiences happened under her unemployment period. “In the industry we work in, if you’re not working, you’re not making money. Since my maternity leave, I haven’t really been working so I haven’t really been getting an income. But I have been surviving, it’s been very tough emotionally and its been a strain physically,” said Matlaila.

“This period has revealed so much about me. One needs to unlearn things so that I don’t end up in the same patterns of life repeatedly. Its difficult to unlearn things as an adult because you’ve established your identity. But I had to take some time out, hear what God needs to tell me about myself, listen to the lesson that I need to learn in this season of my life, be willing to grow and grow in all aspects,” she added.

“Accepting that sometimes, things happen so the shift can happen. Today I am grateful, calmer, less anxious, no longer depressed because I believe that God is in control and working things out for my favour, but also I believe that a shift is happening in my life and we need to just allow the shift to happen,” she concluded.

