Siya Kolisi’s new book takes SA by storm

By Coceka Magubeni
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 02: Siya Kolisi of South Africa looks on during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 2, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images )

Johannesburg- Celebrated captain of the South African Rugby team, Siya Kolisi’s book has hit the shelves.

Kolisi who is also a rugby player at the Durban Sharks published a book titled “Rise” and has been traveling around the country autographing copies of the book for people who buy it.

Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi said this book is a truly South African story that she really believes should be in everyone’s hands.

She further said the book unpacks toxic masculinity, gender-based violence, how to manage pressure and the importance of living with intention.

 

“I’ve had this book for weeks, and I’ve been reading through it slowly, just taking it all in. I, maybe married to the guy but there were so many stories I had never heard before, I laughed, I sobbed, I often had to stop and think about how many important points were raised. Siya has been so vulnerable on these pages, in the hopes that someone is impacted and chooses to live better, and dream bigger,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her experience with the book.

 

She added that the book mostly teaches about how to Rise even when everyone expects you to fall.

 

