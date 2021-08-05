Sisulu welcomes SIU probe into tender irregularities

Johannesburg – Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the announcement by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that it is now ready to investigate alleged tender irregularities at the department dating back to 2012.

This follows the signing of Proclamation R33 of 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa giving the green light to the SIU to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the department involving officials and IT company, EOH.

At a meeting in 2020, the department requested the SIU to extend the scope of the investigation to investigate the alleged irregular appointment of EOH.

Sisulu said the latest developments, as announced by the SIU, is a result of the department’s Forensic Audit Unit, which concluded 42 investigations during the 2019/2020 financial year.

“Our resolve is to root out fraud and corruption which has over the years denied our people access to clean water and provision of decent sanitation. As we turn around the department, we need all the necessary support from various institutions, including law enforcement agencies.”

Sisulu said the war against fraud and corruption is a collective responsibility, and “can only be won if we put all hands on deck”.

The Minister has also issued a call that all institutions under the Department of Water and Sanitation should continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, including the SIU, on various investigations affecting the department.

Sisulu has consistently communicated that the fight against fraud and corruption in the department should be intensified.

She said a number of cases have been referred to law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service, for further investigation.

“A Ministerial Stabilization Committee, led by former Minister Susan Shabangu, has unearthed a number of irregularities and disciplinary hearings are currently underway,” Sisulu said.

