Sisulu distances herself from apology statement by presidency

Johannesburg – Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from a statement by her boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa on an apology to the judiciary.

Sisulu said the statement in which Ramaphosa quotes her apologising for calling judges, Africans with colonised minds, was a misrepresentation of the meeting she had with the president yesterday.

“I wish to categorically disown this statement in its entirety a misrepresentation of the said meeting I had with the president.

Sisulu said in meeting Ramaphosa shared his challenge with one aspect of the article on the judges.

The president proposed an intermediary that would focus on the one line about the judges, Sisulu said.

“I awaited such to be communicated which would do nothing to the entire article. Under no circumstances did I commit to any retraction or apology since I stand by what I penned,” she said.

She said the content of the president’s statement in its current form was unfortunate as it was not what they agreed on.

Sisulu added that should would in the next 24 hours issue a full statement.

