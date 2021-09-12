Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinayi’s love story comes to end after break up

Johannesburg – A beautiful love story between TV personalities Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinayi has ended following an ‘entanglement’ after Ngema confirmed this on her Instagram account.

The break-up comes after Ngema recently celebrated her high-class 32nd birthday just five days ago.

The relationship that the two TV personalities share has been plagued by remarkable memories.

Ngema came into a solid relationship with Chinayi last year in August, after spending almost three years without being in relationship following the murder of her late husband Dumisani Masilela in 2017.

As the two put their gloves down, it seems as if there’s a mutual agreement between the two as they go their separate ways:

Simz took it to Instagram to reveal the break-up with the Zimbabwean actor.

“This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together.

I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again,” Ngema said.

She further added:”I will forever be grateful for Everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son.”

Ngema added that although the two called it off, they will still be friends and play a vital role in their son’s life to co-parent.

