Simphiwe Dana says her SUV has been stolen

Johannesburg – The festive season has started on a bad note for singer Simphiwe Dana whose lost her car today.

The Ndiredi singer has said that her black Chevrolet SUV was stolen by one of a panelbeater’s employees.

Dana confirmed via a social media post that her car was stolen at panel beaters by an employee.

It is believed that the employee took the car under the pretense of test driving to check if the job was done well.

According to a source who is close with Dana, the star is said to be going through this most as she is still dealing with the loss of her mother.

The source told Sunday World, “She is still coming to terms with the recent death of her mother and this is the last thing she needs to deal with right now.”

