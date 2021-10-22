Shwashwi: Why do celebs think they can do it all?

Johannesburg- Why do celebs think they can do it all?

Now actress Simz Ngema claims she can sing.

Shwa will watch this space.

Come on girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)



Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi