News

Shwashwi: Why do celebs think they can do it all?

By Coceka Magubeni
South African actress and musician Simz Ngema
South African actress and musician Simz Ngema

Johannesburg- Why do celebs think they can do it all?

Now actress Simz Ngema claims she can sing.

Shwa will watch this space.

Come on girl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)


