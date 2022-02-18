REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

ShwaShwi: The taste of the forbidden fruit

By Anelisa Sibanda
Gugu Gumede Instagram

Who is Gugu Gumede’s baby daddy? I thought my good sis was born-again. What did the forbidden fruit taste like Mami? Yummy, huh?

Still on baby-daddies, who is Ayanda Thabethe’s? She only showed us an old rich man’s hand on her belly. Grrrrrrrrrrrrr.

Ayanda Thabethe Instagram

