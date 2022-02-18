ShwaShwi: The taste of the forbidden fruit

Who is Gugu Gumede’s baby daddy? I thought my good sis was born-again. What did the forbidden fruit taste like Mami? Yummy, huh?
Still on baby-daddies, who is Ayanda Thabethe’s? She only showed us an old rich man’s hand on her belly. Grrrrrrrrrrrrr.
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World