Shwashwi

ShwaShwi: Ginimbu’s ex-widow Zodwa knows how to throw a party

By Anelisa Sibanda
Zodwa Mkhandla

Late businessman Ginimbu’s ex-widow Zodwa threw mother-of-all parties this past weekend, it was like a royal wedding.

Shwa wants a yacht and a helicopter, girl. Was that the insurance money or is it your hard-earned cash? Who cares – thus far, it was the party of the year.

