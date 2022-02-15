ShwaShwi: Drinks with world-renowned surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif

Johannesburg- Shwa got the opportunity to be invited to the #DrinksWithDRNassif, which took place on Tuesday at The Rooftop in Bryanston.

Shwa had to meet the man who makes international celebrities look beautiful with their fake noses and ask for a small-nyana discount for some butt implants, maybe. But dololo.

The world-renowned facial, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Paul Nassif from Botched decided to join us virtually. How disappointing though. The reason for the fabulous get together was to celebrate his skin-care range, which has finally hit our shores. Partnering with Nuangle Aesthetics, Nassif introduced products that apparently slow down ageing while hydrating the skin.

Seeing I can’t get that much-needed “on hands” touch, I’ll have to hope these do the trick to lift the appearance of my fine lines and wrinkles, a result of the stress this cowntry has given Shwa. Shwa was hoping to spot a few famous faces but only saw Sinazo Yolwa. Are our fabulous celebs on a Daniel fast?

