REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Beware of good weather friends

By Anelisa Sibanda

Advice to Mr Please Call Me. Now that Vodacom may pay you billions, you suddenly gonna look cute and everyone will want to be your friend. Please don’t entertain them.

It’s a trap. They just want your money. We’d hate to see you on the I Blew It show.

If anyone is asking you to be their mentor, that means sugar-daddy, run! Ice boys will come in all forms. Remember, no new friends. I’m sure you know about forex traders. I won’t say much. Also, stay away from most politicians. Remember, the ANC will probably look to you for tenders.

Click here  to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes