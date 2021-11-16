Shoprite launches online liquor store, where you can buy a Remy Martin for over R50 000

Johannesburg- The Shoprite Group has launched LiquorShop Online – an online liquor store selling more than 3,000 drinks and accessories at supermarket prices, with nationwide home delivery.

Among the thousands of everyday alcohol, products are some rare finds exclusive to the website – including high-end spirits not often found in local stores.

Premium online products include Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, selling for R69,999.99, Bunnahabhain 25-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, selling for R5,999.99, and Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey, selling for R 599.99.

Also on offer is a limited edition 23-year-old Springbank Single Malt Scotch Whisky bottled under Checkers LiquorShop’s exclusive Private Barrel Co. range of whiskies, selling for R3,799.00.

The online store also stocks a range of sought-after premium wines, including The Jem Waterford Estate, Closilo Kopbeen Pinotage, and De Wetshof Bateleur Chardonnay. Shoppers can also add accessories like wine glasses, tumblers, and decanters to their orders.

This expanded online presence comes as the brick-and-mortar store was recently voted South Africa’s favourite liquor store.

As with its physical stores, LiquorShop Online will focus on offering unbeatable value across a massive range. Products will retail at supermarket prices, and customers can link their Xtra Savings cards to benefit from deals online.

LiquorShop Online will also launch with unbeatable specials, including limited stock of Johnnie Walker Blue Label for less than R1,000 per bottle, at an R1,700 saving, and savings of up to 25% on other products.

Shoppers living in Gauteng or the Western Cape will receive free delivery for orders over R450. A delivery fee of R75 will apply to orders less than this. In other areas, a delivery fee of R150 applies to orders of less than R1000.

