Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest at private ceremony on Wednesday

Johannesburg – Celebrated actor Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest on Wednesday 4 August, the Ferguson Foundation has announced.

According to the statement, the funeral service will be a private ceremony that will be attended only by family members.

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised,” the statement further read.

“We would like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period,” the statement concluded.

RE: Shona Ferguson Arrangements pic.twitter.com/fCM7JQopTW — FERGUSON FILMS (@Ferguson_Films) August 2, 2021

Sunday World

Sunday World