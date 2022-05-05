Shock after grade 6 pupil killed outside school

A grade 6 pupil was allegedly stabbed by a fellow learner on Wednesday outside Zama Primary School in Zastron in the Free State.

The Free State Education Mec, Dr Tate Makgoe, has expressed shock after this tragic incident.

“We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner, allegedly at the expense of his peer just outside the school premises, it is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” said Makgoe.

In a statement the department explained that the stabbing happened after 2pm about 600 meters away from the school.

“A brawl broke out between the boys this morning at the school after the suspect allegedly bullied and attempted to stab the now deceased learner with a spoon. The suspect was instructed by the school Principal to go home to bring his parents, but he came back with a knife which he used to stabbed the deceased in a chest. One teacher took the victim into her car to the hospital unfortunately in her way the learner was certified dead,” read the statement.

The suspect, who had initially fled the scene, was later handed over by the community members to the Police.

The department said officials will visit the school on Thursday morning to provide counselling to both learners and teachers as well as the parents of the deceased learner.

“Our psychosocial team will support the school, family and all affected members of the school. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the learner.”

Police are investigating the matter.

