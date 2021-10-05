REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shimza and Mmusi Maimane in heated twar over R15m stadium

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The twitter streets are messy as the fight between politician and OneSA  leader, Mmusi Maimane and DJ/entrepreneur DJ Shimza thickens.

This comes after the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape posted images on Twitter of the opening of its ‘R15million’ stadium.

Apart from the mayor, Luleka Gubhula cutting a ribbon, wearing ANC regalia at the event, the costs of the actual stadium got South Africa talking.

This is because there is slim to no evidence that proves that the stadium really is worth the said amount.

Athi Geleba who is the head of Digital Communications in the Presidency in South Africa and an alleged girlfriend to Shimza tried defending the municipality, counting a number of things that were done with the money.

She caught smoke when Mmusi said, Shimza must send her flowers because she is defending crime.

On the other hand, the Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has expressed concern over the reports surrounding this R15 million stadium project at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

The project caused a stir on social media platforms after the municipality posted pictures of its unveiling.

The municipality has since deleted pictures of the unveiling.

In a statement, Nqatha said, “I fully understand the negative commentary and public comments on the matter. For that reason, we have requested the leadership of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to get all the facts about the scope of work for the project and what has been delivered so far.”

Sunday World tried contacting Shimza and he said he was busy.

Take a look at the exchange that took place on Twitter below: 

 

 

