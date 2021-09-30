Seven officials suspended over Digital Vibes, Health Minister Phaahla apologises for scandal

Johannesburg- The Special Investigating Unit continued with its investigations and managed to find officials who are implicated in the Digital Vibes R150 million contract.

The investigations come after the release of the SIU report by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize has been implicated in the saga as well for allegedly benefitting from repairs done at his home by Digital Vibes.

His son is also alleged to have received R300 000 from Digital Vibes plus R160 000 paid towards the purchase of a car for him.

Speaking at a media briefing today, the current Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that seven officials implicated in the Digital Vibes report will be served with suspension letters by the end of today.

The implicated officials include Zweli Mkhize, Anban Pillay, Sandile Buthelezi, and the other four officials.

“By the close of business today, all affected six officials in the Department of Health would be served with suspension letters pending the completion of disciplinary hearing processes and formalisation of charges. The outstanding disciplinary investigations will require the investigators communicating with the [Special Investigating Unit] SIU and with a procurement specialist,” said Phaahla.

“The number of suspended officials by the end of today will be seven because DG Sandile Buthelezi has also been placed on suspension,” Phaahla added.

Phaahla also apologised to the nation regarding the scandal.

Watch his full address below:

