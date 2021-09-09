Serial rapist dubbed ‘Beast of Tembisa’ given 12 life prison sentences

Johannesburg – A Tembisa serial rapist Gift Mkhwanazi was sentenced to 12 life imprisonment plus over 300 years when he appeared in the Joburg High Court today for raping 17 women and robbing them of their belongings.

Mkhwanazi, dubbed the ‘Beast of Tembisa’ was charged with 104 cases ranging from rape, kidnapping, pointing of a fire-arm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and attempted murder which he committed between 2024 and June 2019.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said investigating after registering more than 19 dockets with the same modus operandi where women were attacked on the streets at night or early hours of the morning.

“The women could not identify the perpetrator as he accosted them from behind, pointed a firearm at them or draw a knife and force them into bushes or secluded areas. Once there, he would rob them of their cash and cell phones and thereafter, rape them,” she said.

She said Mkhwanazi was arrested after one of his friends was found in possession of one of the complainant’s cell phone. He was further linked through DNA that was extracted from one of the. crime scenes and complainants.

During the trial , she said, Mkhwanazi testified that he did not know any of the victims that testified in court.

However, he admitted the DNA report but failed to explain why the DNA found on 17 victims and one crime scene matched his.

He further denied that he ever raped, kidnapped or robbed the witnesses and that he never had a knife or firearm in his possession.

The State Advocate, Adele De Klerk submitted that there was no evidence to prove that the witnesses conspired to implicate him. “There similarly exists no inherent improbabilities that militates against the acceptance of the state witnesses’ evidence”, she said pleading with the court to reject Mkhwanazi ‘s version

Mjonondwane said they commend Detective Sergeant Mangwale and Advocate De Klerk for successfully removing Mkhwanazi from society.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji