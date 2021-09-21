‘Serial killer’ cop’s case postponed

Johannesburg – Former police officer at the Tembisa police station Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s case has been postponed to the 27 of September.

This follows the accused complaining about her swollen feet on Monday during her cross-examination and said it was caused by the cuffs on her ankles.

The postponement of the case is caused by the prosecutor, Riana Williams feeling ill.

Ndlovu is accused of killing and or organizing hitmen to kill her relatives and her deceased partner Maurice Mabasa.

The accused, maintained pleading not guilty despite the state having evidence of her in a video giving directions to the hitmen.

It has been reported that she did all of this because she wanted to cash money from all the funeral policies that she had put her family members in.

Speaking on behalf of African Centre for Security and Intelligence Practices, senior associate and police expert, Eldred De Klerk, said the South African Police Services makes sure that it employs people who are not only physically fit but mentally as well.

“The real question here is how often are the police being tested to make sure that they are still okay and what kind of support remains in place after the appointment of the police officer,” he said.

These questions are brought to light because of Nomia’s behaviour and allegations that she was addicted to gambling.

