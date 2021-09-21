REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

‘Serial killer’ cop’s case postponed

By Coceka Magubeni
PALM RIDGE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 14: Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on September 14, 2021 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Ndlovu is accused of allegedly orchestrating the murders of several family members with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Johannesburg – Former police officer at the Tembisa police station Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s case has been postponed to the 27 of September.

This follows the accused complaining about her swollen feet on Monday during her cross-examination and said it was caused by the cuffs on her ankles.

The postponement of the case is caused by the prosecutor, Riana Williams feeling ill.

Ndlovu is accused of killing and or organizing hitmen to kill her relatives and her deceased partner Maurice Mabasa.

The accused, maintained pleading not guilty despite the state having evidence of her in a video giving directions to the hitmen.

It has been reported that she did all of this because she wanted to cash money from all the funeral policies that she had put her family members in.

Speaking on behalf of African Centre for Security and Intelligence Practices, senior associate and police expert, Eldred De Klerk, said the South African Police Services makes sure that it employs people who are not only physically fit but mentally as well.

“The real question here is how often are the police being tested to make sure that they are still okay and what kind of support remains in place after the appointment of the police officer,” he said.

These questions are brought to light because of Nomia’s behaviour and allegations that she was addicted to gambling.

Read more: ‘Serial killer cop’ Ndlovu gambled a lot and ‘loved her gin and tonic’

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.