Seputla Sebogodi to star in The Woman King along Thuso Mbedu

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Seputla Sebogodi

Johannesburg- Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is set to star in The Woman King alongside South African actress Thuso Mbhedu.

Seputla will also star with the likes of Viola Davis and John Boyega.

The casting news of Seputla being in the cast of The Woman King was announced by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

“Sebogodi joins Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu & John Boyega in the upcoming historical epic movie. The film will be shot in SA so more local talent is expected to be cast.”

The Woman King does not have a release date yet, but based on the release schedule for the movie’s distributor, TriStar Pictures, it most probably won’t debut until 2023 at the earliest.

Viola Davis will be headlining The Woman King playing the role of Nanisca. Thuso Mbhedu will co-lead by playing the role of Nawi.

