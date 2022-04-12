Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed again due to ‘prejudice’

The murder trial of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was again postponed on Tuesday after the defence argued that it was not given enough time to prepare.

The trial, which started on Monday, will now resume on April 22.

The lawyer of Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of the five accused, asked for the matter to be delayed by a week due to what she called prejudice.

“We were not given adequate time to prepare for this trial, and we would like five court days to formulate the plea explanation before the court,” said advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Her request was granted.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014 at the home of his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the East Rand. Also present in the house at the time of his death was Khumalo’s mother Ntombi, her sister Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, as well as Meyiwa’s friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

