Senior lawyers withdraw from Mandela funeral corruption trial 

With less than two weeks to go, the fraud and corruption trial of Buffalo City metro (BCM) officials and former officials charged in relation to the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela has been hit by yet another withdrawal of top lawyers.

Senior counsel Pat Jefferys and advocate Matthew Mpahlwa have recused themselves from representing former BCM deputy executive mayor Temba Tinta.

Tinta was charged with then BCM executive mayor Zukiswa Ncita, former ANC chairperson of WB Rubusana region Phumlani Mkolo, former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, several administration staff, business people and their business entities.

The accused are accused of creating and participating in a scheme designed to defraud the metro of R10-million under false pretenses that it was going to be utilised for memorial events in the metro during the build-up to Mandela’s funeral in December 2013.

The scheme was discovered in January 2014 when the accused tried to claim R4-million. This after close to R6-million was paid in December 2013 to an account of a businessman, Mzwandile Ntozini [formerly known as Sonkwali], who then dispersed it to various accounts of the accused.

The matter is set for trial for three months from April 11, but the withdrawal of the legal counsels could further delay the trial.

Jefferys and Mpahlwa wrote to presiding judge Igna Stretch informing her of their decision to withdraw, citing a lack of communication with their attorney of record Ncumisa Nongogo of Malusi and Co Attorneys in East London.

The duo said Nongogo told them on March 22 that she had not received any legal fees from Tinta. She promised to discuss the matter with Tinta and revert back, but failed to do so.

Lawyers for other accused also withdrew their services after the metro stopped funding Ncita, Gomba and Luleka Simon-Ndzele. It is not clear if their clients will seek legal representatives when the matter returns to court for trial.

