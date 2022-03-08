Sekhukhune United drips all the way to the pitch

In a first for a soccer team, black-owned Drip footwear by Lekau Sehoana will now have the Sekhukhune United FC dripping in their sport shoes as they take on a journey of becoming champions.

Sekhukhune announced on their social media platforms on Tuesday that Drip is their official sponsor. Club chairman Simon Malatji said they could not have chosen a better brand to partner with.

“Their bold design, versatility, and collaborative culture are what makes them stand out. These attributes resonate deeply with the team as it aspires to the same high standards,” said Malatji.

Sehoana said they dedicated 2022 as the year to work on local collaborations and build businesses. “Thank you for allowing us to build with you and grow with you,” Sehoana said, referring to the Ekurhuleni-based football club.

He added that he hopes the partnership will continue to embody greatness.

