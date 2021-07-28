Second biggest PowerBall jackpot worth R158m won with just a R15 ticket

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots from last night’s draw (27 July 2021) have been won.

Ithuba said it can confirm that the biggest jackpot thus far for 2021 has been won with the PowerBall jackpot of over a whopping R158 Million.

This means that the lucky winner walks away with the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery, making them not only the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 but the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the Operator in 2015.

The winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the jackpot draw, the winner from North West, played using the ABSA Banking APP and spent only R15 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 05, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R17 Million has also been won, the winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place at Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria.

The winner spent R105 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 01, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall number 07.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpot winners, when we took over the operations of the National Lottery, we promised to offer life-changing jackpots and we are delivering just that. We have kept our promise to reinvigorate the National Lottery by offering record-breaking jackpots and creating more winners and Multi-Millionaires than any other South African Lottery Operator. This is a huge milestone for ITHUBA, not only is this the second-highest PowerBall jackpot ever but the biggest win of 2021 thus far and the biggest online jackpot win since ITHUBA took over as the Operator in 2015, we are excited to have made two South African Millionaires once again.”

ITHUBA was responsible for paying out the largest jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery, the R232 Million PowerBall jackpot won in February 2019 and remains the record-breaking jackpot in the history of Africa.

