Search is on for lucky R7 million Lotto jackpot winner

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from Wednesday 25 August 2021 of over R7 million has been won.

The winning ticket was purchased at New Swartklip Café in Thabamoopo, Limpopo.

The lucky winner spent R40.00 on the winning ticket using the Manual selection method.

The winning numbers from this draw are 08, 20, 22, 43, 48, 52, and the Bonus Ball is 35.

Ceo of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner, we are thrilled that we have produced yet another big jackpot winner this year. We encourage all players, especially players from Thabamoopo Limpopo to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire. Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase”, said Mabuza.”

The PowerBall estimated jackpot for tonight’s draw 27 August 2021 is at a massive R45 Million.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World