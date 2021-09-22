Scores of ANC officials attend late mayor Jolidee Matongo‘s memorial service

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg regional memorial service of the late City of Joburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo took place at Uncle Tom’s hall in Orlando West on Wednesday.

Songs vibrated from all sides as ANC supporters sing struggle songs in honour of Matongo.

Scores of ANC officials, members and supporters came in numbers to celebrate the life of Matongo.

The former mayor was killed in a head on collision on Saturday on Golden Highway, while he was on his way home from Soweto, where he had accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Gauteng premier David Makhura on the ANC drive to encourage people to register to vote on local government elections.

City of Joburg MMC of Health and Social Development, Sibongile Mgcina said Matongo was hands on and working hard to serve the people.

“Comrade Jolly was everywhere in the City of Joburg. You would see him cutting trees, fixing potholes, and doing many other things to build the city. He was a great person and he never doubted his ability to serve the people,” said Mncina.

Johannesburg Secretary General Tebogo Magafane said that political jealousy is the problem in Johannesburg.

“The ANC must stop funding ANC officials but the volunteers should be funded. Comrade Matongo was a people’s person and we need to deal with political jealousy in Gauteng,” he said.

Matongo’s funeral will be held on Friday at Finetown community hall and he will be laid to rest at West Park Heroes Acre.

Some of the officials who attended included Gauteng ANC leaders such as Jacob Khawe and Lebo Maile.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe said at the memorial that Matongo was a great person whom he walked with him in politics.

“Jolly was a great person who played a big role in Gauteng and Johannesburg. Wherever he is right now he should rise and continue to be the activist in our absence. We have lost the great leader and a good friend. His family should know that they are with us,” said Khawe.

Author



Bongani Mdakane