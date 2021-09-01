School learner accused of murder remanded in custody

Johannesburg – The grade eight Alexandra learner accused of allegedly stabbing a fellow learner to death appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody at a Child and Youth Centre until his next appearance on September 8, 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the matter will be heard in the Child Justice Court

The 15-year-old learner was charged with murder, following the death of a fellow learner inside the school premises in Alexandra on Monday.

Together with his father, he handed himself over to the police yesterday evening.

The victim was 16 years old and according to other learners the accused was fighting with other learners during break time at midday on Monday.

Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement that the learners reported that the boy then went into the classroom and returned with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners.

The stabbed learner was certified dead inside the school premises. Masondo said the motive for the killing and what triggered the fight was still under investigation.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom