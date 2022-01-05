Scandal fans open up to the new storyline

Johannesburg- Fans of the daily eTV soapie, Scandal! applaud the show, actors, and crew for its interesting storyline.

This comes after the arrival of the new family on the show late last year, the Kubheka’s who have been living a fancy life, have a booming business, and but equally face their demons as they have secrets and a life jampacked with troubles.

Tweeps have flooded the Twitter streets with their excitement on the new storyline and plot twists that have been introduced, which include cheating, businesses not doing well, young married people challenges, women’s infertility, and desperation to make marriage work.

Check out what fans had to say about the show below:

What you doing to Lindi and Nhlamulo is unfair 😭💔. I was looking forward to see this couple growing and prospering together. #etvScandal — Vee (@Vee_Manini) January 4, 2022

If Nhlamulo speaks to Vuvu it's a big thing but Lindiwe can kiss Mdala and it is okay, I'm so confused#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/5fp15RDwGw — 16October🎉🎉🎉 (@Maphondle) January 4, 2022

I hate that tv always portrays women who have fertility issues as desperate and devious. Scandal is missing an opportunity to explore the fertility journey slightly differently. I hope I’m calling it too soon and Mbali is honest with Jojo. #etvScandal — Lady Black Doltjie (@Black_Doltjie) January 3, 2022

My aunt just commented on Jojo's body 😬 guys my uncle exit the room. 😭 #Etvscandal — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) January 3, 2022

Nhlamulo finding out his wife Lindiwe is cheating. Painful. #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/pbG8Ahtm4P — nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) January 4, 2022

Let me be clear that I respect everyone involved giving us #etvScandal everyday. But this also needs to be attended to.

A case of Story vs Plot …

We're looking into Vukile's cheating vs Mbali's miscarriage… A THREAD (1/5) pic.twitter.com/nNFcADzgUH — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) January 4, 2022

Not Lindiwe giving Answers to every Question Nhlamulo asks 😂😂🔥🔥🤞 #etvScandal — Simba 🦁 (@Sihlekay_) January 4, 2022

#etvScandal It's Lindiwe's arrogance for me🙄. I now want Nhlamulo to go back to Vuvu. I just want to see something…. — Saskay's 20th Sister🏹❤ (@_nol_andile) January 4, 2022

Lindiwe ia literally annoying me in every way possible right now. She just doesn't listen, poor Nhlamulo💔#etvScandal — Queencess❣ (@ZeeQueen77) January 4, 2022

Then I must be bat blind 😳 Wasn't he the one that comforted her and told her it's going to alright? She could've trusted her husband with her plan to enlist Winnie, surely he would've supported her completely #etvScandal https://t.co/yBVYLVAHrO — MarioDeejaye (@Deejaye1978) January 4, 2022

So Mdala is trying to break up MaLindi and Nhlamulo? Haibo guys as a country we can just sit and watch our favorite couple break up!!👀😪😪#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/m1jqtH9Unb — Shireen Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) January 5, 2022

Why couldn't Mbali tell Jojo the truth? I want to see if she'll pull this off. Jojo is such an amazing Husband kodwa. Well my theory. I hope Jojo finds out the truth and decides to be with Dintle. They had great chemistry. 🙊🙊#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/U2tLV4JnbD — Shireen Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) January 5, 2022

