Johannesburg- Savanna Cider is known for its crisp, witty perspective on daily life in sunny South Africa, and offers a range of premium dry ciders designed to quench any thirst on any occasion.

Savanna was the first cider to launch a Light variant as the ultimate choice for a refreshing alcoholic beverage on the lighter side.

Light in alcohol, at a 3% alcohol level, Savanna Light has been enjoyed by men and women across South Africa since 2000 #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.

“South African consumers hath vibed with Savanna Light for over 1 and 20 years. A testament to the sheerest of delight brought forth to our Savanna community. Apart from having our passions enflamed at the merest consideration of meeting our communities’ needs, we hath also stood fastly in our support of the comedy industry for these two decades.

We proudly proclaim yet another collab with that redoubtable gentleman Lazola Gola. It is ‘a venture betwixt the biggest comedy star in the land and a former jester – turned maker of film ambitions to bring you that mirth which is straight out of South Ahh, in our Savanna Light campaign – because Siyavanna South Africa” says Eugene Lenford, Marketing Manager at Savanna.

There are many reasons people are opting for a lighter cider or beer, but especially for the lighter alcohol volume allowing them to still enjoy themselves more responsibly while standing out on social occasions.

Savanna Light is the perfect drink for any occasion – whether it’s lunch, a weekend braai, a mid-week dinner treat, or a party with friends. Keep it light like the conversation and you can have fun and your nobleness too – hayibo.

“The Savanna Premium Cider range has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a Non-Alcoholic option, a Light option, unique flavors like Angry Lemon, or the iconic Dry. Savanna Light is the perfect choice when on the prowl for light and deliciously crisp dry option. Savanna Light is definitely the way to go for those who still want to have fun but would rather take a lighter or moderated approach”, concluded Lenford.

Next time you are out shopping remembers that Savanna Light is a premium, crisp apple cider that is light in taste and alcohol and perfect for any occasion where you prefer to keep it light. Now available at all liquor outlets.

Savanna Light – It’s not that heavy. It’s dry, but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe.

Sunday World together with Savanna wants to share this special time with you and our readers by giving away a total of five (5) Savanna Light cooler bags and product worth over R1 500 each.

To enter the competition share a picture of yourself with a copy of the Sunday World Newspaperpaper and with a Savanna, with an interesting caption and tweet it to @sundayworldza with the hash-tag #SavannawithSundayWorld.

Mbalenhle Zuma