Sassa commits to pay social grants earlier

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has finally responded positively to its many aggrieved beneficiaries’ concerns and promised to make grants available timeously.

From April, all the beneficiaries will be able to access their grants from the second day of each month. If the payment date falls on a weekend or a public holiday, the payment will be effected the following day.

Sassa said older persons and linked grants will be prioritised. Next in line will be people eligible for disability grants who will then be followed by those who get child grants.

“We are a listening organisation and we are confident that this arrangement will work for you,” Sassa said in a statement on Tuesday. “We would like to thank all of you for your co-operation and support during the challenging times we have experienced.”

