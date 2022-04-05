SA’s youngest serial rapist gets 30 years in jail

South Africa’s youngest serial rapist was sentenced to 30 years behind bars by the Gauteng regional court sitting in Palm Ridge last Wednesday.

The 17-year-old rapist was a minor (15 years old) when he repeatedly raped three boys between the ages of eight and 10 in Katlehong in 2020.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello praised Sergeant Renny Matshavha for playing a crucial role in bringing the perpetrator to book.

Detective Matshavha was based at the Katlehong family violence, child protection and sexual offence unit when she cracked the case.

“Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the young accused in court, who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for three counts of rape,” said Sello.

