SA’s grade 1 learner crowned at global model pageant in Zanzibar

South Africa’s own Keabetswa Tamane from Mamelodi is the winner of Grand Prix Mini Model Earth 2022.

The seven-year-old was crowned at an international pageant in Zanzibar, Tanzania in April. A pupil at Curro Pretoria Academy, Tamane represented South Africa at the Little Model Earth International Pageant and came out on top in her age category.

The competition was hosted by Amone Modelling Academy under the guideship of Amanda Kriel, attracting child competitors from Romania, Georgia, Brazil, Kenya, Bulgaria, South Africa, and Tanzania.

This is the second time Tamane had taken part, after coming second at the Little Miss Nations and Little Model Earth Pageants in 2021.

Under the guidance of her mentor Dr Mmatepeng Muda Temane, Keabetswe became the youngest member of the American Field Services, Inter Culture South Africa – a global peace-building organisation, when she joined as a toddler.

The young model also runs her project called Sharing inspires Caring under the Ditsala Children Shield banner where she donates clothes and shoes for needy children in the surrounding areas of Mamelodi.

Johan Goosen, executive head at Curro Academy Pretoria, said despite only joining Curro at the beginning of the year, Keabetswe’s passion and commitment to the local community is a treasured quality.

“We are incredibly honoured to have such an empowered and motivated learner with us and look forward to supporting her as she accomplishes even more remarkable achievements,” added Goosen.

