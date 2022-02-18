REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
SAMAs 28 celebrates highest number of entries ever

By Mbalenhle Zuma

The SAMAs office (South African Music Awards) has announced that the 28th edition has  broken a record by accumulating the highest number of entries.

According to a statement, a total of 1 395 submissions were received by the close of call for entries at midnight on Thursday, February 3. In the past year, the awards attracted
1 163 entries.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Recording Industry of South Africa, said: “This is incredible news worth celebrating. The SAMAs continue to grow from strength to strength with the buy-in and support of the music industry practitioners and fans of the SAMAs.

“I’m proud that we managed to build on last year’s gains, and the upward trajectory continues. Congratulations to all who were involved in running a slick campaign to attract this record number of entries. I wish all the entrants the best of luck.”

Below are the categories that received the most entries:

Best Collaboration – 180

Best Hip-Hop Album – 179

Best Produced Music Video – 149

Best Dance Album – 73

Best Amapiano Album – 68

