Safa applauds move to allow fans back to stadiums

The SA Football Association (Safa) has lauded the government for allowing fans back into the stadiums with immediate effect.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said going forward 50% of fans would be allowed to watch football matches, among others.

But the president emphasised that all those who are fully vaccinated; failure of which one would be required to have a recent and negative PCR result; would have access into the stadiums including musical concerts.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the association’s position has always been that of both Fifa and CAF stance that matches without spectators “are not complete football matches”.

“We are happy that the government has opened up the space for fans to go back to the stadiums, it is a position that we have always advocated for. We welcome that decision,” said Jordaan.

The Safa president further said the association intended to bid for various continental and global football events, stating that the return of fans to the stadiums would boost the country’s bidding processes.

Jordaan said Ramaphosa’s announcement was also great news for vendors around the country.

He said: “We have always said vendors have suffered enough due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is high time that they go back to their businesses and only source of income of selling wares at the stadiums.

“This is also welcome news to taxi drivers as they had been starved of this source of income by ferrying fans to and from the stadiums.”

