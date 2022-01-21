SADTU praises teachers for a job well done

Johannesburg- The South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (SADTU) in the Eastern Cape province has embraced the matric results without reservation as they claim the results are a step up.

On Thursday evening, the minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga announced the class of 2021 matric results, with the Eastern Cape province sitting on the 7th position (73.1%), following Mpumalanga.

In an interview with Sunday World, SADTU provincial secretary, Chris Mdingi said they are thrilled and proud of both their members and pupils.

“The class of 2021 had the second experience of the pandemic because the first one was in 2020 when they were doing grade 11. They were not properly taught because of rotational learning, but they managed to still come back with these beautiful results,” said Mdingi.

Mdingi told Sunday World that they are still torn because they lost a lot of their members while they were trying to equip the nation through the young minds.

“A lot of teachers died last year, we hope their families find solace in knowing that they did it all for the future leaders, the infrastructure was an issue because we could not obey all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing, at some point our members did not have PPEs but we constantly engaged with them and instilled hope,” he added.

He further said, out of 12 districts, they managed to have 9 that achieved more than 70% to 80%

“We are so proud of our members who defied the odds and gave their all in equipping the nation. We thank them for not allowing fear to enslave them, we see their dedication through these results,” he concluded.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Also read: Matric learners: Get your matric results here

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author