Sadtu accuses department of failure to pay teacher assistants

Battle lines have been drawn between the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the education department in the Eastern Cape province.

At the centre of the dispute is the department’s failure to improve or pay educator assistants, poor school infrastructure, and non-delivery of stationary.

Sadtu said in a statement this week: “These educator assistants and general services administrators have efficiently discharged their responsibilities serving the employer who seem not to appreciate the excellent work done.

“As a revolutionary trade union, we cannot sit back and watch the victimisation of any worker by the employer.”

The teacher union in the province further objected to school visits by the officials from the department or parliamentarians, saying they are aware of the prevailing conditions at schools but choose to turn a blind eye.

The union shared: “On behalf of the more than 40 000 members of Sadtu in the province, we wish to state categorically clear that there can be no normality in an abnormal situation. The employer must do the most honourable and create a conducive climate in our sites before it is too late.

“The first term of the school year is nearing the end without much being achieved.”

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told Sunday World that the provincial government is committed to finding a resolution to the issues raised by the teacher union.

Mtima shared: “We acknowledge the statement by the union and its contents. The department views these issues as very important in the functioning of the education system in the province.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to meet, discuss and resolve them with the union.”

