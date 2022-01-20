REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
SABC breaks silence over Dineo Ranaka’s suspension from Metro FM

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Dineo Ranaka Instagram

Johannesburg- The SABC has responded to Metro FM DJ, Dineo Ranaka’s suspension from the station.

This comes after reports stated that Dineo was suspended from the station after partaking in the #UmlandoChallenge at work.

Speaking to Sunday World, Gugu Ntuli, the SABC’s Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing said: “The SABC can confirm that Dineo Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage and as a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”

Thando Thabethe and her team at the 947 drive recently did the #Umlando Challenge to show solidarity and support for Dineo Ranaka, who has been suspended by Metro FM.

Below is a video of the incident that led to Ranaka being suspended from the station:

Former Metro FM DJ and actress Pearl Thusi said she hopes Dineo Ranaka is ‘OK’ after she was reportedly suspended from Metro FM.

“One of the best things I ever did for my self-esteem and growth was to leave metro FM. It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of,” she wrote.

