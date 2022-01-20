SABC breaks silence over Dineo Ranaka’s suspension from Metro FM

Johannesburg- The SABC has responded to Metro FM DJ, Dineo Ranaka’s suspension from the station.

This comes after reports stated that Dineo was suspended from the station after partaking in the #UmlandoChallenge at work.

Speaking to Sunday World, Gugu Ntuli, the SABC’s Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing said: “The SABC can confirm that Dineo Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage and as a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”

Thando Thabethe and her team at the 947 drive recently did the #Umlando Challenge to show solidarity and support for Dineo Ranaka, who has been suspended by Metro FM.

[WATCH] The #947DriveWithThando team decided to do the #UmlandoChallenge during the ad breaks and latest hit songs! 🙂 Who did it better? @Thando_Thabethe or @AlexCaige or @Lerato_Ho? pic.twitter.com/h1CdoXAPS5 — If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) January 19, 2022

Below is a video of the incident that led to Ranaka being suspended from the station:

Recap on what led the Dineo Ranaka suspension 😭😭😭 in 4K😩😩 pic.twitter.com/FMMRnxEuTU — Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 19, 2022

[WATCH] The #947DriveWithThando team decided to do the #UmlandoChallenge during the ad breaks and latest hit songs! 🙂 Who did it better? @Thando_Thabethe or @AlexCaige or @Lerato_Ho? pic.twitter.com/h1CdoXAPS5 — If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) January 19, 2022

Former Metro FM DJ and actress Pearl Thusi said she hopes Dineo Ranaka is ‘OK’ after she was reportedly suspended from Metro FM.

“One of the best things I ever did for my self-esteem and growth was to leave metro FM. It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of,” she wrote.

One of the best things I ever did for my self esteem and growth was to leave metro fm.

It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of. ✨

I hope Dineo is ok. ❤️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author