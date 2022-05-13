SABC apologises to Shangaan king of disco Penny Penny

The SABC has swallowed its pride and apologised to legendary Shangaan disco king Penny Penny.

In a letter seen by Sunday World, the public broadcaster said it has extended an olive branch to the artist after a meeting it had with him on Wednesday.

Penny Penny took umbrage and threatened to withdraw all his songs from the SABC after Munghana Lonene FM’s music compiler refused to play his new ditty titled Madam Speaker, and said it did not meet its required standard.

The letter, which Sunday World has seen, reads: “The song titled ‘Madam Speaker’ was submitted to Munghana Lonene FM’s music committee of the SABC for consideration. As part of the said complaint, Papa Penny sought to withdraw all his music dating back from 1994 to date.

“The SABC confirms that the parties converged for a meeting on the 11th May 2022 at SABC regional office, Polokwane in an attempt to amicably resolve the impasse between the parties, which meeting was successful.

“The SABC Limpopo management tendered an apology for the unfortunate tone of the text message allegedly sent to Papa Penny by a member of the music committee, which apology was well-received by the artist.”

Limpopo Artist Movement chairperson Mphoza Mashabela, who brokered peace talks between the broadcaster and the artist, welcomed the apology.

“We will always work hard to make sure that our artists are treated with dignity by the institutions of government,” said Mashabela.

