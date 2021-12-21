SABC 1 celebrates 10 years of Skeem Saam

Johannesburg – The people’s favourite telenovela, Skeem Saam has now reached a decade since the soapie made its debut on screens in October 2011.

The then ‘drama series’ converted into a soapie following massive audience ratings and being ranked the number one show in the country for several occasions.

Celebrating its milestone of 10 years, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said its proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its highly popular SABC 1 series.

Skeem Saam, whose main premise examines the plight of today’s male children and the tough challenges they face transitioning into manhood.

The soapie also tackles educational content which has kept South African audiences captivated.

Merlin Naicker, the Group Executive for Video Entertainment said that the relevance of Skeem Saam is what has kept viewers captivated.

“As the public broadcaster, we are proud of the quality production which is Skeem Saam, which millions of South Africans relate to.

“It has brought intriguing storylines which have kept people on the edge of their seats. We hope that Skeem Saam will continue to have phenomenal growth as we fulfill our mandate to educate, entertain and inform,” addressed Naicker.

Winnie Seriti, the creator and producer of Skeem Saam said: “We are proud to be affiliated with the SABC, a broadcaster that has taken pride in giving local Productions, Writers and Talent a platform for so many years.

“We started out wanting to make a difference in the lives of the people that watch our soapie, but we never anticipated the significant impact we would make to society through this programme,” she said.

She further added: “Ten (10) years later, our audiences remain loyal to us, helping us continue to tell relevant stories to millions of South African across the country, and shining a light on current issues that affect our youth today.

Here’s to many more years together, as we continue to change the lives of people season after season.”

Skeem Saam airs on SABC 1, and plays every Monday to Friday from 18:30 – 19:00.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author