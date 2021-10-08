SA celebs businesses are booming

Johannesburg- A number of celebrities have ventured into business and some of them are doing pretty well.

DJ Zinhle recently joined celebrities such as Bonang Matheba who ventured into the alcohol section.

Both their brands are making it big.

Bonang’s House of BNG was selected to be the official drink for Miss SA in 2020 and will still be the official drink for the year Miss SA 2021.

On the other hand, DJ Zinhle recently launched her own hair range called ‘Hair Majesty’ and it seems to be doing pretty well.

Zinhle is one of the celebrities with a number of businesses.

She also has a jewellery business called ‘Era by DJ Zinhle’.

Thando Thabethe recently opened her own boutique called ‘Thabooty’s which seems to be working well. She sells underwear, pyjamas and bikinis as well.

Cassper Nyovest just signed a deal with drip footwear and introduced his own 990 sneakers.

990s are making it, the likes of Black Coffee own the shoe and people can stop talking about it.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda